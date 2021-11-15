Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Down 98.6% in October

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the October 14th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Plus500 to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

PLSQF stock remained flat at $$19.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. Plus500 has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading and mobile platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

