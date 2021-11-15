PMV Pharmaceuticals’ (PMVP) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 159.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PMVP. Guggenheim assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of PMVP stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.92. 2,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,157. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.83. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, insider Leila Alland sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $117,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 26,864 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $895,645.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,165 shares of company stock valued at $4,908,109. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PMVP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

