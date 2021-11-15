PolkaWar Price Up 63.3% Over Last Week (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded up 24.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. In the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded up 63.3% against the dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $16.92 million and approximately $6.93 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00070888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00073708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00095944 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,536.24 or 0.07111244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,685.27 or 0.99836280 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 88,326,768 coins and its circulating supply is 17,076,768 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

