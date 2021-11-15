Polymetal International’s (POLY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,594 ($20.83).

Shares of POLY opened at GBX 1,492 ($19.49) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,364.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,724.26. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.07 billion and a PE ratio of 8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is 0.74%.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

