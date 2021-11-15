Poolz Finance Reaches Market Cap of $37.31 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.05 or 0.00020984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $37.31 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00069340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00072105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00094001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,031.25 or 0.99766222 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,365.79 or 0.07021596 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,859,359 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.