Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential downside of 6.09% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $47.92 on Monday. Portillos has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $53.04.

Portillos Company Profile

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

