Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PTLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Portillos alerts:

NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $47.92 on Monday. Portillos has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $53.04.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.