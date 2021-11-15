Post Holdings Partnering Corp’s (OTCMKTS:PSPCU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on November 22nd

Post Holdings Partnering’s (OTCMKTS:PSPCU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, November 22nd. Post Holdings Partnering had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 26th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Post Holdings Partnering’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSPCU opened at $10.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

