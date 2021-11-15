Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$50.00 at TD Securities

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on POW. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC downgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.25.

TSE:POW opened at C$42.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 130.01, a quick ratio of 110.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.55. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$28.11 and a twelve month high of C$44.53.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

