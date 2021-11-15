Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) Price Target Cut to $5.50

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) had its price target dropped by analysts at Aegis from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Presidio Property Trust stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,789. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. Presidio Property Trust has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $10.24.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

In other news, Director James Robert Durfey acquired 10,000 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 10,771 shares of company stock worth $38,705 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 15.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

