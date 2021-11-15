Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 546,437 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546,437 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.20% of Sun Country Airlines worth $46,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $30.83 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.69.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 53,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $1,727,118.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $29,459.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,763,979 shares of company stock valued at $274,921,422.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

