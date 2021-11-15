Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,640,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,103 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.14% of Resideo Technologies worth $49,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 32.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 36.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 218.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $27.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.79. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.54. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

