Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,394,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $50,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in FormFactor during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 51.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 196.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FORM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $147,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $42.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.36. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.11.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.