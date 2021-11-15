Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,771 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 30,249 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.81% of Maximus worth $44,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Maximus by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Maximus by 7,431.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Maximus by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 401,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,782,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMS opened at $84.71 on Monday. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.65 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.20. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $94,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard John Nadeau sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $510,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,286 shares of company stock worth $1,604,595. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

