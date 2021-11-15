Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 662,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $43,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2,080.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,489,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,170,000 after buying an additional 1,421,594 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,400,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,393,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 937,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,125,000 after buying an additional 641,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,818,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,843,000 after buying an additional 566,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $68.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.42. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

