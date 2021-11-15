Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $19.48 on Thursday. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.85 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

In other Primo Water news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $219,384.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,435.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $242,804.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,315,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 463,945 shares of company stock valued at $8,467,725. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Primo Water by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 39,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Primo Water by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 743,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Primo Water by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,097,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

