Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Short Interest Update

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the October 14th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,171,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BTEC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.24. 3,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,871. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $73.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.25.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.