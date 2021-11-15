Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 1,001 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,313 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 581,442 shares of the software company’s stock worth $340,516,000 after buying an additional 22,976 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $662.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $315.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $628.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $592.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.33.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

