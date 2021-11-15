Private Trust Co. NA Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.8% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total transaction of $1,988,493.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,072 shares of company stock worth $11,688,897. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.56.

NYSE ZTS opened at $217.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.31 and its 200-day moving average is $195.28.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.