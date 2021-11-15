Private Trust Co. NA Has $3.61 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,059 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,222,000 after acquiring an additional 332,537 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,511,000 after acquiring an additional 338,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.38 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

