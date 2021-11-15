Private Trust Co. NA Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $57.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.77 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average is $55.05.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

