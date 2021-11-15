Private Trust Co. NA Has $5.05 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 0.7% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after buying an additional 13,771,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total value of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,073 shares of company stock worth $5,175,507 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $331.40 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $331.50. The company has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.65.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

