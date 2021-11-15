ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

NASDAQ PRPH opened at $5.71 on Monday. ProPhase Labs has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProPhase Labs by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ProPhase Labs by 165.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. 10.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Dawson James downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

