ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth $14,400,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth $7,847,000. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,269.3% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 522,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 484,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,028,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,390,000 after acquiring an additional 397,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 875,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 300,810 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH opened at $13.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $19.09.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.