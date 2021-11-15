Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 5,508 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,205,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 85,296 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 814,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBSI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $38.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.49 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 46.98%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

