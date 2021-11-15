Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,525 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of Verint Systems worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRNT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,597,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 158.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter worth about $455,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 139.0% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000.
Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $47.43 on Monday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -175.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.95.
In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $123,278.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,122.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages recently commented on VRNT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.
About Verint Systems
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
