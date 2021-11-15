Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,525 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of Verint Systems worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRNT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,597,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 158.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter worth about $455,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 139.0% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $47.43 on Monday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -175.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.95.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $123,278.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,122.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRNT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.