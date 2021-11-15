Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 10,295 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,049 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $22.54 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Fleming acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

