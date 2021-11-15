Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 112,929 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.42% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter valued at $926,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 45,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $50,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

OEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $20.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $393.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.40 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

