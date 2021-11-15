Prudential Financial Inc. Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 50,601 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of G-III Apparel Group worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,631,000 after purchasing an additional 67,766 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 606,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 66,449 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 468,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 396,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 35,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $32.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.86. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.82.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.