Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.56% of ACCO Brands worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $9.10 on Monday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $871.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.16.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

