Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,729 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

WSBC opened at $35.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.31. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

