PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Sells $394,400.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $394,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $39.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PUBM. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $859,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $701,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

