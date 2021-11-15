PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Sells $394,400.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $394,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $39.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $859,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $701,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
