Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,113 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Pulmonx were worth $14,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUNG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 153.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,718 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 64.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,959,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,446,000 after purchasing an additional 767,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 65.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,311,000 after purchasing an additional 746,635 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 125.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,988,000 after purchasing an additional 592,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 717,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,838,000 after buying an additional 348,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

LUNG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $915,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $266,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,092,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,730 shares of company stock worth $4,503,137 over the last three months. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $40.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 13.46. Pulmonx Co. has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -32.69.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

