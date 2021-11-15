Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pulse Biosciences were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. 62.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLSE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens began coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $21.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42. The company has a market cap of $640.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.64. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $45.82.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

