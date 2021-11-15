Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for CAE in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get CAE alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of CAE to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.56.

Shares of CAE opened at C$37.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.61. CAE has a 1 year low of C$27.72 and a 1 year high of C$42.43.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.