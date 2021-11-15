Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Issued By Piper Sandler

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

OPFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FG New America Acquisition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

OPFI opened at $7.53 on Monday. FG New America Acquisition has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.06.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.66 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

