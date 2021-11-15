Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Issued By Oppenheimer

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

WEN stock opened at $21.74 on Monday. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 248,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 339.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 118,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 91,601 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 645,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 377,416 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $862,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $7,364,273.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

