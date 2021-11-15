Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Scientific Games Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Scientific Games in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $71.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.11. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,491 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

