Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Whole Earth Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

FREE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whole Earth Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of FREE stock opened at $12.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. Whole Earth Brands has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $479.81 million, a PE ratio of -69.27 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.