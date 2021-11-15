QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,335 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in QCR were worth $9,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCRH. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QCR by 559.5% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 103,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in QCR by 94.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 49,002 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of QCR by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 32,193 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $940,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $56.95 on Monday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The firm has a market cap of $888.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.26%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QCRH shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

