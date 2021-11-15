Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Short Interest Down 87.8% in October

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the October 14th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Qt Group Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Get Qt Group Oyj alerts:

QTGPF remained flat at $$157.55 during midday trading on Monday. 12 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.48. Qt Group Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $157.55 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00.

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs to simplify application development.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Qt Group Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qt Group Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.