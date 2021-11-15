Quant Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. During the last week, Quant has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can now be purchased for $275.04 or 0.00430220 BTC on popular exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $3.32 billion and $80.12 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001074 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $722.56 or 0.01130246 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.