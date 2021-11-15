QuickX Protocol Price Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $6.19 million and $35,577.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00051506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.20 or 0.00219638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010751 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00086245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QCX is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

