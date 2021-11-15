Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $724 million-$732 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.44 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.950-$0.970 EPS.
Shares of Rackspace Technology stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.99. 1,636,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,701. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $26.43.
RXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.75.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.