Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $724 million-$732 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.44 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.950-$0.970 EPS.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.99. 1,636,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,701. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

RXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rackspace Technology stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.