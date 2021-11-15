Ragnarok Price Reaches $0.0009 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 41.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Ragnarok coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ragnarok has a market cap of $14,893.82 and $832.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ragnarok has traded 39.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00071892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00073262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00095175 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,705.16 or 0.07180463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,927.54 or 1.00610825 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io

Ragnarok Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

