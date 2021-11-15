Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.49) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Rain Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.49) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.72). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rain Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.61) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of RAIN stock opened at $16.09 on Monday. Rain Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.80.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,425,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,240,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,444,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $18,260,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $12,432,000. 68.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 392,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $6,468,515.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

