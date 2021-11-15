Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Director Sells $50,998.70 in Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Director Peter A. Leidel sold 12,085 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $50,998.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $13.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.74 million, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.09. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ramaco Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ramaco Resources by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,613 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 40,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $874,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on METC shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

