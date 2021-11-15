Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.94 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $29,102.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,915.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,584.39 or 0.07172634 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.42 or 0.00412145 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $669.20 or 0.01047010 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00086075 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.94 or 0.00431728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.91 or 0.00275226 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.56 or 0.00246514 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004651 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,066,990,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

