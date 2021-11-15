Raymond James Analysts Give Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) a C$13.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.70.

TSE APR.UN opened at C$13.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.72. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$10.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$530.13 million and a PE ratio of 6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.93, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.88%.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

