Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Insider Sells $1,527,671.18 in Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE RJF traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,459. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $103.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

RJF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 61.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

